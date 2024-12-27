U.S. Condemns Hong Kong's Intimidation Tactics Amid Diplomatic Tensions
The U.S. State Department has criticized Hong Kong's decision to offer bounties for pro-democracy campaigners, viewing it as an intimidation tactic. Amid rising tensions, China defends its actions citing national security. The situation is further complicated by China's targeting of Canadian institutions linked to Uyghur and Tibetan human rights advocacy.
The U.S. State Department has condemned Hong Kong for offering bounties on six pro-democracy campaigners and revoking the passports of seven more, interpreting these actions as intimidation efforts. These developments have further strained the relationship between Hong Kong and Western nations.
China has defended its actions, with the foreign ministry stating that Hong Kong's national security laws adhere to international standards. Spokesperson Mao Ning criticized the U.S. for labeling Hong Kong's security measures as another instance of 'hypocrisy.'
The situation is compounded by China's recent actions against Canadian organizations supporting Uyghur and Tibetan rights, escalating diplomatic tensions. These moves come as a response to Canada's own sanctions on several Chinese individuals accused of human rights violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
