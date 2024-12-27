Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Manmohan Singh's Contribution to India's Policy-Making

EAC-PM member Rakesh Mohan reflects on Manmohan Singh's impact on India's policy-making. Singh, known for encouraging young technocratic talent, served as prime minister and initiated significant economic reforms. His nurturing of young advisers contributed to Indian governance, fostering innovative ideas and policy development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:37 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Manmohan Singh's Contribution to India's Policy-Making
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Rakesh Mohan, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, remembers the late Manmohan Singh for his pivotal role in shaping India's policy framework.

Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, served as prime minister for a decade and was widely praised for bringing young technocrats into the government sector.

His leadership style was marked by an openness to fresh ideas, epitomized by appointing young advisers like Montek Singh Ahluwalia and Arvind Virmani, significantly impacting the country's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024