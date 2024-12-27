Legacy of Leadership: Manmohan Singh's Contribution to India's Policy-Making
EAC-PM member Rakesh Mohan reflects on Manmohan Singh's impact on India's policy-making. Singh, known for encouraging young technocratic talent, served as prime minister and initiated significant economic reforms. His nurturing of young advisers contributed to Indian governance, fostering innovative ideas and policy development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Rakesh Mohan, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, remembers the late Manmohan Singh for his pivotal role in shaping India's policy framework.
Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, served as prime minister for a decade and was widely praised for bringing young technocrats into the government sector.
His leadership style was marked by an openness to fresh ideas, epitomized by appointing young advisers like Montek Singh Ahluwalia and Arvind Virmani, significantly impacting the country's economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ADB Approves $600M Loan for Bangladesh to Boost Economic Reforms, Transparency, and Competitiveness
A Tribute to Manmohan Singh: The Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes Away
Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms
Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes Away
Manmohan Singh: The Humble Architect of India's Economic Reforms