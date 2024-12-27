Legacy of Leadership: Manmohan Singh's Contribution to India's Policy-Making

Rakesh Mohan, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, remembers the late Manmohan Singh for his pivotal role in shaping India's policy framework.

Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, served as prime minister for a decade and was widely praised for bringing young technocrats into the government sector.

His leadership style was marked by an openness to fresh ideas, epitomized by appointing young advisers like Montek Singh Ahluwalia and Arvind Virmani, significantly impacting the country's economic landscape.

