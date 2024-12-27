Left Menu

Odisha Forms New Law Commission for Legal Reforms

The Odisha government has established a new law commission to evaluate existing laws and propose improvements. Chaired by retired Justice Biswanath Rath, the commission includes senior advocates and ex-officio members, tasked with identifying obsolete laws and recommending necessary reforms.

Updated: 27-12-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:30 IST
The Odisha government recently announced the formation of a law commission, chaired by retired judge Justice Biswanath Rath, aimed at evaluating and enhancing the state's legal framework.

According to official sources, the commission's primary role will be to review current laws and propose modifications to adapt to modern needs. Alongside the chairperson, the commission includes senior advocates Surya Prakash Mishra and Soura Chandra Mohapatra as members.

Ex-officio members Advocate General Pitambar Acharya and Law Department Principal Secretary Manas Ranjan Barik will also lend their expertise. Additionally, the commission will work to identify outdated laws, suggesting necessary reforms to ensure legal systems are efficient and relevant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

