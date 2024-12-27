Odisha Forms New Law Commission for Legal Reforms

The Odisha government recently announced the formation of a law commission, chaired by retired judge Justice Biswanath Rath, aimed at evaluating and enhancing the state's legal framework.

According to official sources, the commission's primary role will be to review current laws and propose modifications to adapt to modern needs. Alongside the chairperson, the commission includes senior advocates Surya Prakash Mishra and Soura Chandra Mohapatra as members.

Ex-officio members Advocate General Pitambar Acharya and Law Department Principal Secretary Manas Ranjan Barik will also lend their expertise. Additionally, the commission will work to identify outdated laws, suggesting necessary reforms to ensure legal systems are efficient and relevant.

(With inputs from agencies.)