Left Menu

Kerala High Court Upholds Land Acquisition for Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation

The Kerala High Court ruled that the state government can acquire land from Harrisons Malayalam Limited and Elstone Tea Estate Limited to establish a model township for victims of the Wayanad landslide. The judgment dismisses petitions challenging the government's decision under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:36 IST
Kerala High Court Upholds Land Acquisition for Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has ruled in favor of the state government's decision to acquire land from Harrisons Malayalam Limited and Elstone Tea Estate Limited for a model township aimed at rehabilitating survivors of the devastating July 30 Wayanad landslide.

Justice Kauser Edappagath dismissed the estate companies' petitions, which contended that the state's acquisition of 65.41 acres from Harrisons Malayalam Limited's Nedumbala Estate and 78.73 acres from Elston Estate was unconstitutional. The court upheld the necessity of the land acquisition under the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005, emphasizing the urgent need to resettle around 1,210 displaced families.

The Wayanad District Collector, chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, identified the properties suitable for rehabilitation. The court mandated that the government determine and pay compensation under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act, 2013, before taking possession. Revenue Minister K Rajan expressed satisfaction with the verdict, asserting that the state prioritized timely rehabilitation post-disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024