Left Menu

Montenegro Approves Extradition of Terraform Labs' Do Kwon to U.S.

Montenegro's Justice Minister has approved the extradition of Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon to the U.S. He is also sought by South Korea. Kwon, linked to the collapse of stablecoin TerraUSD, was detained in March 2023. Legal conditions supported the U.S. extradition request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:46 IST
Montenegro Approves Extradition of Terraform Labs' Do Kwon to U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Montenegrin Justice Minister Bojan Bozovic has greenlit the extradition of Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, to the United States, with South Korea also showing interest in legal proceedings. The Ministry made this announcement Friday.

Do Kwon, a South Korean, previously served as CEO of Terraform Labs, the company behind the now-defunct stablecoin TerraUSD. The cryptocurrency's collapse in May 2022 significantly impacted markets. Kwon was detained while attempting to exit Montenegro in March 2023.

Based on the Supreme Court's ruling, which affirmed all legal preconditions for extradition were satisfied, the Justice Ministry found that the U.S. request for extradition held greater legal weight. Consequently, Bozovic signed off on the extradition decree to the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024