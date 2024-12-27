Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Sambhal: Arrests Continue Amid Mosque Survey Tensions

Two more people were arrested in connection to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal after a court-ordered survey of a mosque. Among those arrested, Adnan was detained in Delhi. The violence resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries after locals clashed with police over mosque survey outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:04 IST
Violence Erupts in Sambhal: Arrests Continue Amid Mosque Survey Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two more individuals have been detained concerning the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which erupted following a court-mandated mosque survey. The arrests increase the total number of those apprehended to 50, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The local police mentioned that one individual, identified as Adnan, was apprehended from Batla House in Delhi. Police Superintendent Krishan Kumar stated that both Rihan and Adnan face charges under the Criminal Law Amendment Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The unrest, which unfolded in the Kot Garvi area on November 24, left four people dead and several injured, including security forces. The violence ensued after discord regarding a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, following claims that a historical temple was previously located at the disputed site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024