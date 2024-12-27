Violence Erupts in Sambhal: Arrests Continue Amid Mosque Survey Tensions
Two more people were arrested in connection to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal after a court-ordered survey of a mosque. Among those arrested, Adnan was detained in Delhi. The violence resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries after locals clashed with police over mosque survey outcomes.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, two more individuals have been detained concerning the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which erupted following a court-mandated mosque survey. The arrests increase the total number of those apprehended to 50, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
The local police mentioned that one individual, identified as Adnan, was apprehended from Batla House in Delhi. Police Superintendent Krishan Kumar stated that both Rihan and Adnan face charges under the Criminal Law Amendment Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
The unrest, which unfolded in the Kot Garvi area on November 24, left four people dead and several injured, including security forces. The violence ensued after discord regarding a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, following claims that a historical temple was previously located at the disputed site.
(With inputs from agencies.)