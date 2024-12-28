Cross-Border Tech Scheme: The Iran Connection Exposed
A former engineer at a semiconductor manufacturer, Mahdi Sadeghi, faces U.S. charges for allegedly supplying technology to an Iranian firm responsible for a drone attack in Jordan. The attack resulted in the death of three U.S. service members. Sadeghi pleaded not guilty in Boston federal court.
A former semiconductor engineer has been charged in the U.S. for illegally exporting technology to an Iranian firm involved in a drone attack that killed three U.S. service members. The engineer, Mahdi Sadeghi, pleaded not guilty to the charges in a federal court in Boston.
The incident dates back to a January attack where Iran-backed militants used a drone with a navigation system procured by Sadeghi for an Iranian company. The technology transfer allegedly violated U.S. export and sanction laws, according to prosecutors.
The case has prompted reactions from the White House and Iran, with Sadeghi and another Iranian national, Mohammad Abedini, arrested in connection to the scheme. A court hearing is set in January to decide on Sadeghi's bail conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)