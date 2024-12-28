Cross-Border Tech Scheme: The Iran Connection Exposed

A former semiconductor engineer has been charged in the U.S. for illegally exporting technology to an Iranian firm involved in a drone attack that killed three U.S. service members. The engineer, Mahdi Sadeghi, pleaded not guilty to the charges in a federal court in Boston.

The incident dates back to a January attack where Iran-backed militants used a drone with a navigation system procured by Sadeghi for an Iranian company. The technology transfer allegedly violated U.S. export and sanction laws, according to prosecutors.

The case has prompted reactions from the White House and Iran, with Sadeghi and another Iranian national, Mohammad Abedini, arrested in connection to the scheme. A court hearing is set in January to decide on Sadeghi's bail conditions.

