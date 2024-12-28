Left Menu

Imphal Valley Halts as Bandh Sparks Tension Over Arrests and Killings

Life in the Imphal Valley was disrupted due to a bandh protesting the arrest and killing of armed men believed to be linked to the banned PREPAK outfit. The shutdown, backed by local civil groups, saw demonstrators block roads and vandalize vehicles, reflecting deep-rooted ethnic tensions in Manipur.

Updated: 28-12-2024 17:44 IST
Imphal Valley Halts as Bandh Sparks Tension Over Arrests and Killings
Normal life in five districts of Imphal Valley came to a standstill on Saturday due to a bandh called in response to the arrest of six armed men and the death of one individual in a police gunfight in Thoubal on December 14. The bandh led to widespread disruption as shops and commercial establishments remained shuttered and public transportation was halted.

The bandh, organized by the Joint Action Committee, saw supporters taking to the streets, burning tyres at Lamphel Sanakeithel in Imphal West. In Bishnupur district, bandh supporters also targeted vehicles, vandalizing four-wheelers that ventured onto the roads.

The 24-hour shutdown commenced at 6 pm on Friday and received backing from the students' and women's wings of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a coalition of Meitei civil society organizations. Police officials stated that the arrested individuals were linked to the banned outfit PREPAK, accused of extortion and possessing a cache of arms and ammunition. However, bandh supporters claim these individuals were 'village volunteers' defending against armed Kuki groups. The ongoing ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups has resulted in over 250 deaths and left thousands homeless since May last year.

