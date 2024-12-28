US Faces New Debt Crisis Amid Rising Domestic Challenges

The U.S. Treasury Department warns of an impending debt crisis. Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned lawmakers about possible new debt limits, urging them to protect the nation's credit.

A devastating fire at Tyson Foods' Georgia plant resulted in one fatality, as investigations continue into the cause. Meanwhile, the NLRB ruled against Starbucks in a union-related firing case.

Cybersecurity concerns heighten as a ninth telecom is hacked in the Salt Typhoon cyberespionage linked to China. Legal disputes over TikTok's future and U.S. homelessness reaching record levels reflect ongoing domestic challenges.

