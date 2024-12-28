Left Menu

Justice for Kalyan: Fadnavis Pledges Swift Action in Child Kidnapping Case

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis promises swift action and appoints renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to represent the government in the case of a 12-year-old girl's kidnapping and murder. Fadnavis emphasizes protection for the family and vows to hold those responsible accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 23:42 IST
Justice for Kalyan: Fadnavis Pledges Swift Action in Child Kidnapping Case
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appointed renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to represent the government in a high-profile case involving the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old girl from Kalyan. Fadnavis has promised strict and swift action, directing the police to file the chargesheet within 30 days, according to Mumbai BJP vice president Amarjeet Mishra.

The family of the victim met with Fadnavis and expressed their grief, demanding justice for their daughter. Fadnavis assured them of all possible support and emphasized that strong actions would be taken against the culprits. The police have already apprehended the main accused and his accomplices.

The case has drawn significant attention, underscoring broader concerns about safety and justice for children. In response, the police added charges under the POCSO Act to the FIR, strengthening the legal framework against the accused. Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, known for handling high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai blasts, will lead the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

 India
2
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
3
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
4
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024