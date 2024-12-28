Justice for Kalyan: Fadnavis Pledges Swift Action in Child Kidnapping Case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appointed renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to represent the government in a high-profile case involving the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old girl from Kalyan. Fadnavis has promised strict and swift action, directing the police to file the chargesheet within 30 days, according to Mumbai BJP vice president Amarjeet Mishra.

The family of the victim met with Fadnavis and expressed their grief, demanding justice for their daughter. Fadnavis assured them of all possible support and emphasized that strong actions would be taken against the culprits. The police have already apprehended the main accused and his accomplices.

The case has drawn significant attention, underscoring broader concerns about safety and justice for children. In response, the police added charges under the POCSO Act to the FIR, strengthening the legal framework against the accused. Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, known for handling high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai blasts, will lead the prosecution.

