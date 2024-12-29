Left Menu

Putin's Rare Apology: Unraveling the Azerbaijan Airline Incident

President Vladimir Putin apologized to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for a 'tragic incident' where a plane crash-landed after Russian defenses were fired. Reports suggested Russian air defenses mistakenly shot the plane down. The crash resulted in 38 fatalities with passengers hearing a loud bang before impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 04:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 04:03 IST
Putin's Rare Apology: Unraveling the Azerbaijan Airline Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has issued a rare public apology, as Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed regret to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev over what he described as a 'tragic incident' involving the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane. The ill-fated flight was reportedly struck by Russian air defenses that were aimed at Ukrainian drones.

Flight J2-8243 was on route from Baku to Grozny when it tragically crash-landed in Kazakhstan. Allegations have surfaced that Russian forces mistakenly shot down the plane, leading to the death of at least 38 passengers. Survivors claim to have heard a loud bang, bolstering assertions of an external attack.

As investigations continue, the Kremlin has promised full cooperation. Meanwhile, American and Azerbaijani authorities have speculated on Russia's involvement, with the White House offering investigative support. This incident echoes past aviation tragedies involving misdirected defenses amidst heightened geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

