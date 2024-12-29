Left Menu

Conflict Escalates: Israeli Strike Hits Gaza Hospital

The Israeli military confirmed a strike on Al Wafa hospital in Gaza City, aiming at Hamas militants. The Palestinian civil defense reported seven fatalities from the attack. The Israeli military stated that the structure no longer operated as a hospital.

Updated: 29-12-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas took a grave turn as the Israeli military targeted Al Wafa hospital in Gaza City.

According to the Palestinian civil defense, the strike resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, adding to the mounting casualties in the region.

In a statement, the Israeli military justified the attack, claiming the building was no longer functioning as a hospital, and emphasized that the action was directed at Hamas militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

