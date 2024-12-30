Tragic Love: Young Man's Desperate Act After Rejection

A tragic incident unfolded at Kalenahalli village, Mandya district, when a 21-year-old man allegedly ended his life using a gelatin stick in front of a girl's house on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Ramachandra, had been involved with the minor girl, a relationship that led to legal troubles under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police revealed that Ramachandra was previously arrested after eloping with the girl and spent time in jail. Upon release, they reached a compromise with the girl's family and refuted the case in court. Despite this, he continued his relationship with her, even after the family planned her marriage to someone else.

Upset by the rejection, Ramachandra reportedly sought a dramatic end. His access to a gelatin stick, due to his family's quarrying business, proved fatal. Authorities have registered a case following a complaint from his family, suspecting foul play in his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)