Quick Arrest in Shocking Double Murder Case: Justice Awaits
In a swift police operation, a suspect identified as Amit Urang has been apprehended in connection with the brutal murder of businessman Vijayakumar and his wife Meera in Thiruvathukkal. The police used mobile phone tracking to locate Urang, who is believed to have acted out of revenge.
In an impressive display of efficiency, police have swiftly apprehended a suspect in the shocking double murder of a prominent businessman and his wife in Thiruvathukkal. The arrest came within just 24 hours of the crime, marking a rapid response to a chilling incident.
Amit Urang, hailing from Assam, was detained from a poultry farm in the Thrissur district by a coordinated police effort. The victims, well-known businessman Vijayakumar (64) and his wife Meera (60), were found brutally murdered with deep cuts and wounds.
Police have cited revenge as the probable motive behind the grisly crime. Tracking mobile phone locations was key in locating the suspect, whose apprehension was orchestrated under the leadership of Kottayam Superintendent of Police, Shahul Hameed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
