Left Menu

Quick Arrest in Shocking Double Murder Case: Justice Awaits

In a swift police operation, a suspect identified as Amit Urang has been apprehended in connection with the brutal murder of businessman Vijayakumar and his wife Meera in Thiruvathukkal. The police used mobile phone tracking to locate Urang, who is believed to have acted out of revenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:32 IST
Quick Arrest in Shocking Double Murder Case: Justice Awaits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of efficiency, police have swiftly apprehended a suspect in the shocking double murder of a prominent businessman and his wife in Thiruvathukkal. The arrest came within just 24 hours of the crime, marking a rapid response to a chilling incident.

Amit Urang, hailing from Assam, was detained from a poultry farm in the Thrissur district by a coordinated police effort. The victims, well-known businessman Vijayakumar (64) and his wife Meera (60), were found brutally murdered with deep cuts and wounds.

Police have cited revenge as the probable motive behind the grisly crime. Tracking mobile phone locations was key in locating the suspect, whose apprehension was orchestrated under the leadership of Kottayam Superintendent of Police, Shahul Hameed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025