Left Menu

Pakistan Military Shows Leniency: Mercy Petitions Accepted for Convicts

The Pakistan military has accepted the mercy petitions of 19 convicts involved in the May 9, 2023 attacks on military facilities. The incidents followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, involving supporters of his party. This represents the military's second wave of releases in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:25 IST
Pakistan Military Shows Leniency: Mercy Petitions Accepted for Convicts
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan military announced on Thursday that it has accepted the mercy petitions for 19 individuals convicted of involvement in attacks on army facilities on May 9, 2023. The move is part of a compassionate approach toward addressing the aftermath of that turbulent period.

On that date, supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party allegedly targeted important military installations, including the army headquarters situated in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad. This resulted from anger against the arrest of their party leader in a corruption case.

Hundreds were detained nationwide, and over 100 civilians faced military court trials. In December, 85 were sentenced to prison terms of two to ten years. The military's latest decision reflects a commitment to both justice and humanitarian consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025