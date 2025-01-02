Pakistan Military Shows Leniency: Mercy Petitions Accepted for Convicts

The Pakistan military announced on Thursday that it has accepted the mercy petitions for 19 individuals convicted of involvement in attacks on army facilities on May 9, 2023. The move is part of a compassionate approach toward addressing the aftermath of that turbulent period.

On that date, supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party allegedly targeted important military installations, including the army headquarters situated in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad. This resulted from anger against the arrest of their party leader in a corruption case.

Hundreds were detained nationwide, and over 100 civilians faced military court trials. In December, 85 were sentenced to prison terms of two to ten years. The military's latest decision reflects a commitment to both justice and humanitarian consideration.

