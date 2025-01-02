NHRC Demands Report on Hyderabad Stampede Tragedy Involving Allu Arjun

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for a comprehensive report from the Hyderabad police within four weeks, concerning a fatal stampede at the Sandhya Theatre. The incident occurred during the screening of 'Pushpa 2' in early December, leading to the death of a woman and hospitalization of her son.

The NHRC's directive includes a thorough inquiry by a senior police officer into allegations that police lathi charge contributed to the tragedy. The commission responded to a complaint filed on December 5, initiated due to the claims of inadequate crowd management and alleged police misconduct during Allu Arjun's promotional appearance.

Legal actions followed, with charges against Allu Arjun, his security team, and theatre management. Although Arjun was arrested, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. The understaffed Telangana State Human Rights Commission remains unable to address the complaint without its full panel in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)