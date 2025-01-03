BJP Youth Leader Survives Shooting in Parking Dispute: A Closer Look

In a shocking turn of events, a BJP youth leader was shot during a parking dispute in Jammu on Friday, according to police reports. Kanav Sharma, who serves as the district president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Jammu, was hospitalized after receiving a bullet wound.

The incident unfolded when Sharma was parking his car near his residence in the New Plot area. An argument erupted as some individuals took issue with the parking, escalating to one of them drawing a gun and firing two shots, one of which struck Sharma.

His father, Chander Mohan Sharma, a senior advocate, confirmed that Kanav's condition remains stable. Police have launched an investigation, seizing a motorcycle belonging to one of the suspects involved and intensifying efforts to apprehend the offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)