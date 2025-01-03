Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Pithampur Over Bhopal Toxic Waste Disposal

Protests in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, erupted over the planned disposal of 337 tonnes of toxic waste from the Bhopal gas tragedy. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders to manage the tensions. The situation remains tense, with calls for calm amid ongoing concerns about environmental safety.

Pithampur, a town in Madhya Pradesh, witnessed significant unrest as locals protested against the planned disposal of 337 tonnes of toxic waste linked to the infamous Bhopal gas tragedy. The authorities have clamped prohibitory orders, banning gatherings around the Ramky Enviro premises where the waste is set to be incinerated.

Prohibitory orders were enacted to prevent large assemblies, with the goal of maintaining peace and avoiding harm. Tensions surged as hundreds attempted to protest at the waste management site, prompting police to intervene. The protests, dubbed by locals as the 'Pithampur Bachao Samiti movement', saw sporadic unrest across the town.

District officials urged residents to remain calm, assuring that public health and safety are the state's priorities. Despite efforts to address concerns, fear over potential environmental impacts has kept the situation tense. Heavy police deployment continues, with local markets closed in solidarity with the protests.

