Bhopal Waste Incineration: A Step Towards Environmental Safety

In an effort to safely dispose of waste linked to the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, authorities have commenced the trial incineration of 10 tonnes of hazardous material in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The process follows directives from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Indore division commissioner Deepak Singh confirmed that the incineration began at a designated plant under strict supervision from the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board. The initial reports assert that air quality and other parameters remain normal.

The Madhya Pradesh government organized public awareness sessions and media broadcasts, working to allay public concerns about the waste's safety. Incidents of public protest at the site had previously prompted the government to seek judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)