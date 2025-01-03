Left Menu

Heroic Commendations: Honoring Courage with Medals of Valor and Honor

President Joe Biden honors Korean and Vietnam War veterans with the Medal of Honor and eight law enforcement officers with the Medal of Valor for acts of bravery. Kenneth J. David, the only living Medal of Honor recipient, saved soldiers in Vietnam. Five Nashville police officers receive Medals of Valor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:20 IST
Heroic Commendations: Honoring Courage with Medals of Valor and Honor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a distinguished ceremony, President Joe Biden was set to recognize the bravery of seven veterans from the Korean and Vietnam wars with the Medal of Honor, alongside eight law enforcement officers awarded the Medal of Valor for exceptional courage that surpassed their call of duty.

Kenneth J. David, who served heroically as a radio-telephone operator during the Vietnam War, stands out as the only living Medal of Honor recipient among the honorees. In May 1970, he diverted enemy forces, saving fallen comrades while sustaining injuries himself, as reported by the White House.

The Medal of Valor, the nation's highest accolade for public safety officers, will honor five officers from the Nashville police for their brave response during a March 2023 school shooting. The Medals of Valor and Honor ceremonies were set to be conducted privately and with press attendance, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025