Heroic Commendations: Honoring Courage with Medals of Valor and Honor

In a distinguished ceremony, President Joe Biden was set to recognize the bravery of seven veterans from the Korean and Vietnam wars with the Medal of Honor, alongside eight law enforcement officers awarded the Medal of Valor for exceptional courage that surpassed their call of duty.

Kenneth J. David, who served heroically as a radio-telephone operator during the Vietnam War, stands out as the only living Medal of Honor recipient among the honorees. In May 1970, he diverted enemy forces, saving fallen comrades while sustaining injuries himself, as reported by the White House.

The Medal of Valor, the nation's highest accolade for public safety officers, will honor five officers from the Nashville police for their brave response during a March 2023 school shooting. The Medals of Valor and Honor ceremonies were set to be conducted privately and with press attendance, respectively.

