Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Arrests Linked to Drone Strike

Iran's foreign ministry has summoned Italy's ambassador following the arrest of an Iranian national wanted by the U.S. This move parallels Italy's reaction to the detention of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala in Tehran. Both cases have intensified diplomatic tensions between the countries.

Iran's foreign ministry summoned the Italian ambassador on Friday in response to the detention of an Iranian national sought by the U.S. in connection with a drone strike against American forces, according to Iranian state media.

The diplomatic action follows a similar move by Italy in reaction to Iran's arrest of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who was apprehended in Tehran on December 19 while on a journalist visa. An Iranian official urged Italy to dismiss America's 'hostage policy' and secure Mohammad Abedini's release to preserve bilateral relations, reported Iranian state media.

The Iranian embassy in Rome assured that Sala received necessary humanitarian care and for the first time linked her case to that of businessman Abedini, who was arrested in Milan with a U.S. warrant accusing him of supplying drone parts used in a fatal 2023 attack in Jordan. Iran has denied its involvement in the attack.

