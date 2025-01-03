Tragedy in Aguanga: The Untold Story of the 2020 Marijuana Murders

The 2020 shooting deaths of seven individuals in Aguanga, a small rural town in Southern California, has shone a spotlight on the ongoing challenges facing the state's marijuana industry. Authorities suspect gang members of Laotian descent were involved in the tragic incident.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office has identified a mid-sized, dark-colored SUV believed to have been used during the killings. The incident, which took place at an illegal marijuana growing operation, is considered to be targeted, authorities revealed in a news release.

The murders occurred over four years ago, with six people found dead on the property and a woman subsequently dying in hospital. Despite the legalization of recreational marijuana in January 2018, illegal operations continue, partly driven by the hefty taxes on legal marijuana sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)