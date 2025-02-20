Swedish Shooting Spree: Quick Police Action Saves Lives

In a tragic incident that shocked Sweden, police intervention reportedly prevented additional casualties during the country's worst mass shooting to date.

Rickard Andersson shot and killed ten individuals before turning the weapon on himself at the Campus Risbergska in Orebro. The gruesome attack unfolded within just 15 minutes on February 4, leaving many questioning the motive behind such a horrific act.

The police were on the scene six minutes post-alert and quickly found themselves under fire. An extensive hour-long search was required before discovering Andersson's body, raising questions about the efficacy of their response. Amidst the smoke and chaos, the police could only confirm that Andersson's victims were selected randomly. Authorities maintain ongoing vigilance as they continue to sift through evidence, hoping to discern a motive that starkly remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)