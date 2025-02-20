Left Menu

Swedish Shooting Spree: Quick Police Action Saves Lives

Swedish authorities claim their rapid response to a mass shooting prevented further fatalities. Rickard Andersson, identified as the shooter, killed 10 before taking his own life. Police found the campus engulfed in smoke, hindering their search. Despite the chaos, authorities continue to investigate the attack's unclear motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:26 IST
In a tragic incident that shocked Sweden, police intervention reportedly prevented additional casualties during the country's worst mass shooting to date.

Rickard Andersson shot and killed ten individuals before turning the weapon on himself at the Campus Risbergska in Orebro. The gruesome attack unfolded within just 15 minutes on February 4, leaving many questioning the motive behind such a horrific act.

The police were on the scene six minutes post-alert and quickly found themselves under fire. An extensive hour-long search was required before discovering Andersson's body, raising questions about the efficacy of their response. Amidst the smoke and chaos, the police could only confirm that Andersson's victims were selected randomly. Authorities maintain ongoing vigilance as they continue to sift through evidence, hoping to discern a motive that starkly remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

