Medical Admission Scam: Police and Civilians Charged in Rs 17 Lakh Fraud

Fourteen people, including two police constables, are accused of embezzling Rs 17 lakh from a student under the pretense of securing his medical college admission. Despite complaints, police initially did not file an FIR. The matter resulted in a court-ordered investigation and subsequent charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 04-01-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fourteen individuals, including two constables, face charges for allegedly embezzling Rs 17 lakh from a student by promising him admission to a medical college in Prayagraj.

Police registered a case on Friday against Kulbhushan alias Kuldeep Mishra, Rajan Tripathi, constables Narendra Singh and Ankit Tripathi, and ten unidentified persons, following a court directive.

The accused reportedly provided a forged admission card after receiving the funds, and attempts to file a complaint were met with intimidation tactics. Legal proceedings are now underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

