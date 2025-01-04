Medical Admission Scam: Police and Civilians Charged in Rs 17 Lakh Fraud
Fourteen people, including two police constables, are accused of embezzling Rs 17 lakh from a student under the pretense of securing his medical college admission. Despite complaints, police initially did not file an FIR. The matter resulted in a court-ordered investigation and subsequent charges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 04-01-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Fourteen individuals, including two constables, face charges for allegedly embezzling Rs 17 lakh from a student by promising him admission to a medical college in Prayagraj.
Police registered a case on Friday against Kulbhushan alias Kuldeep Mishra, Rajan Tripathi, constables Narendra Singh and Ankit Tripathi, and ten unidentified persons, following a court directive.
The accused reportedly provided a forged admission card after receiving the funds, and attempts to file a complaint were met with intimidation tactics. Legal proceedings are now underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Fast-Tracks Prayagraj Airport for Maha Kumbh 2025
Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025: A Global Spiritual Marvel
'Favourable climate, fruit-bearing trees': How Chinese traveller described Prayagraj in 644 CE
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela Preparations
Delhi Voter ID Scam: Forged Documents Under Investigation