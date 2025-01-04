Medical Admission Scam: Police and Civilians Charged in Rs 17 Lakh Fraud

Fourteen individuals, including two constables, face charges for allegedly embezzling Rs 17 lakh from a student by promising him admission to a medical college in Prayagraj.

Police registered a case on Friday against Kulbhushan alias Kuldeep Mishra, Rajan Tripathi, constables Narendra Singh and Ankit Tripathi, and ten unidentified persons, following a court directive.

The accused reportedly provided a forged admission card after receiving the funds, and attempts to file a complaint were met with intimidation tactics. Legal proceedings are now underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)