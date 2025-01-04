Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions: Violence Erupts on Cameroon-Nigeria Frontier

Gunmen from Nigeria killed at least five Cameroonian soldiers and wounded others in Bakinjaw village on the Cameroon-Nigeria border. The attack, believed to be retaliation by Fulani herdsmen, follows a series of violent confrontations over territory. The attackers also burned down the traditional ruler's home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 16:58 IST
Cross-Border Tensions: Violence Erupts on Cameroon-Nigeria Frontier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gunmen originating from Nigeria have carried out a deadly assault on Cameroonian soldiers in the Bakinjaw village. At least five soldiers have been reported killed, with several others wounded during the attack, which took place near Cameroon's border with Nigeria, according to a district member of parliament.

This recent attack marks the continuation of violent attempts to seize control in the region. On Friday, armed Fulani herdsmen are reported to have crossed the border from Nigeria's Taraba state, targeting a military post. This move was purportedly in retaliation for the killing of herdsmen by Cameroonian soldiers the day prior.

In addition to the military casualties, the attackers also set fire to the home of Agwa Linus, the traditional ruler of Bakinjaw. "This is not the first time they are attacking - it's very unfortunate," he lamented, highlighting the ongoing tensions and violence in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025