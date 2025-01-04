Cross-Border Tensions: Violence Erupts on Cameroon-Nigeria Frontier
Gunmen from Nigeria killed at least five Cameroonian soldiers and wounded others in Bakinjaw village on the Cameroon-Nigeria border. The attack, believed to be retaliation by Fulani herdsmen, follows a series of violent confrontations over territory. The attackers also burned down the traditional ruler's home.
Gunmen originating from Nigeria have carried out a deadly assault on Cameroonian soldiers in the Bakinjaw village. At least five soldiers have been reported killed, with several others wounded during the attack, which took place near Cameroon's border with Nigeria, according to a district member of parliament.
This recent attack marks the continuation of violent attempts to seize control in the region. On Friday, armed Fulani herdsmen are reported to have crossed the border from Nigeria's Taraba state, targeting a military post. This move was purportedly in retaliation for the killing of herdsmen by Cameroonian soldiers the day prior.
In addition to the military casualties, the attackers also set fire to the home of Agwa Linus, the traditional ruler of Bakinjaw. "This is not the first time they are attacking - it's very unfortunate," he lamented, highlighting the ongoing tensions and violence in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
