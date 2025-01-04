Escalating Tensions: Gaza Strikes and Ceasefire Efforts Intensify

In a recent escalation of violence, an Israeli military strike killed 12 people in Gaza City on Saturday, taking the death toll to 62 within the last 24 hours. Mediators have renewed efforts to establish a ceasefire in Qatar, as reported by Palestinian medics.

Witnesses and medical officials confirmed that the strike destroyed the home of the Al-Ghoula family, where at least 14 people resided. Multiple children were among the fatalities, and rescue teams worked to locate potential survivors amid the debris, while burning furniture and smoke testified to the devastation hours later.

Although Israel's military did not immediately comment on this specific incident, it acknowledged ongoing operations in Beit Hanoun aimed at dismantling Hamas facilities. The situation continues to evolve alongside diplomatic negotiations, pushing for a resolution before the impending change in the U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)