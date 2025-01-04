Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Bravehearts in Kashmir

A tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district resulted in the death of three Indian Army personnel, with two others sustaining injuries. The incident occurred when an Army vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in the northern part of the district, officials reported.

The Army's Chinar Corps confirmed that the vehicle accident was attributed to adverse weather and limited visibility. Local residents promptly assisted in the evacuation of the injured soldiers, who received immediate medical attention. The Army expressed its gratitude towards the locals for their swift involvement.

The unfortunate incident prompted mournful responses, including from Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who expressed his sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved families. The Army also conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)