Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Bravehearts in Kashmir

Three Army personnel were killed and two injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The accident occurred due to inclement weather and poor visibility. Injured soldiers were swiftly evacuated with local assistance. Condolences were extended to the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district resulted in the death of three Indian Army personnel, with two others sustaining injuries. The incident occurred when an Army vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in the northern part of the district, officials reported.

The Army's Chinar Corps confirmed that the vehicle accident was attributed to adverse weather and limited visibility. Local residents promptly assisted in the evacuation of the injured soldiers, who received immediate medical attention. The Army expressed its gratitude towards the locals for their swift involvement.

The unfortunate incident prompted mournful responses, including from Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who expressed his sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved families. The Army also conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

