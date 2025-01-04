Gurugram Court Sentences Snatcher to Five Years

A man convicted of snatching has been sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment by a Gurugram court. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused, police reported on Saturday.

The crime took place on April 12, 2022, when the victim reported that an unidentified person on a scooter snatched his mobile phone near the Air Force School on Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road.

Following an FIR, Gurugram police apprehended the accused, Ankit from Jamna Bazar, Delhi. Evidence and witnesses presented led Additional Sessions Judge Mona Singh to deliver the sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)