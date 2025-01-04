Left Menu

Gurugram Court Sentences Snatcher to Five Years

A Gurugram court has sentenced Ankit, a man convicted of snatching, to five years in prison. The incident occurred on April 12, 2022, when an unidentified person snatched a mobile phone near the Air Force School. Ankit was arrested shortly after and found guilty based on evidence and witness testimonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:53 IST
A man convicted of snatching has been sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment by a Gurugram court. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused, police reported on Saturday.

The crime took place on April 12, 2022, when the victim reported that an unidentified person on a scooter snatched his mobile phone near the Air Force School on Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road.

Following an FIR, Gurugram police apprehended the accused, Ankit from Jamna Bazar, Delhi. Evidence and witnesses presented led Additional Sessions Judge Mona Singh to deliver the sentence.

