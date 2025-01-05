Unveiling Illegal Residency: The Tale of Mohammad Shahidul Islam
A Bangladeshi man, Mohammad Shahidul Islam, residing illegally in Delhi's Palam was identified and deported. He failed to produce valid Indian documents, only having Bangladeshi papers. His case highlights the ongoing deportations by Delhi Police, which deported 132 foreigners for overstaying without valid documents in 2024.
In a recent operation, the Delhi Police identified and deported Mohammad Shahidul Islam, a Bangladeshi national living illegally in southwest Delhi's Palam area.
Islam had been residing in Palam village for three years before being deported through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.
The action is part of a broader initiative by the police, which saw 132 foreign nationals with expired documents deported in 2024.
