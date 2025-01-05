Left Menu

Tragedy at Nashik Hospital: A Life Lost Too Soon

A 25-year-old woman, Kavita Umesh Ahivale, allegedly ended her life at the civil hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. The incident, involving hanging from a dupatta near Aarogya Bhavan, was discovered at 2 PM. Authorities have conducted a 'panchnama' and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:00 IST
Tragedy at Nashik Hospital: A Life Lost Too Soon
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a young woman has reportedly taken her own life at the civil hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra, according to police reports.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Kavita Umesh Ahivale, who was found hanging from a tree with a dupatta near Aarogya Bhavan on the hospital premises.

The discovery was made at 2 PM, leading to a 'panchnama' and an ongoing investigation to uncover the details surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025