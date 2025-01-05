Tragedy at Nashik Hospital: A Life Lost Too Soon
A 25-year-old woman, Kavita Umesh Ahivale, allegedly ended her life at the civil hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. The incident, involving hanging from a dupatta near Aarogya Bhavan, was discovered at 2 PM. Authorities have conducted a 'panchnama' and are investigating further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:00 IST
In a tragic incident, a young woman has reportedly taken her own life at the civil hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra, according to police reports.
The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Kavita Umesh Ahivale, who was found hanging from a tree with a dupatta near Aarogya Bhavan on the hospital premises.
The discovery was made at 2 PM, leading to a 'panchnama' and an ongoing investigation to uncover the details surrounding the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
