Tragedy at Nashik Hospital: A Life Lost Too Soon

In a tragic incident, a young woman has reportedly taken her own life at the civil hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra, according to police reports.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Kavita Umesh Ahivale, who was found hanging from a tree with a dupatta near Aarogya Bhavan on the hospital premises.

The discovery was made at 2 PM, leading to a 'panchnama' and an ongoing investigation to uncover the details surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)