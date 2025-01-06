Strengthening Civil Nuclear Ties: US and India's Strategic Partnership
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized the importance of enhanced US-India civil nuclear cooperation in a speech at IIT-Delhi. Highlighting the pivotal role of bilateral collaboration for Indo-Pacific stability, Sullivan remarked on the relationship's growth over four years and critiqued China's tech strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan detailed the crucial steps in implementing civil nuclear cooperation with India during a speech at IIT-Delhi. He underscored the significance of US-India collaboration in maintaining peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.
Sullivan conveyed a sense of deep investment in US-India relations, acknowledging the substantial advancements achieved over the past four years in cooperation efforts.
Addressing China's approach to critical technologies, Sullivan warned against the weaponization of interdependencies, pointing to a need for more harmonious international engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership Amidst Historic Visit
India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership with Key Defence Pact
India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership
India and Kuwait: Elevating Ties to a Strategic Partnership
India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership to Combat Cross-Border Terrorism