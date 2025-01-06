Left Menu

Strengthening Civil Nuclear Ties: US and India's Strategic Partnership

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized the importance of enhanced US-India civil nuclear cooperation in a speech at IIT-Delhi. Highlighting the pivotal role of bilateral collaboration for Indo-Pacific stability, Sullivan remarked on the relationship's growth over four years and critiqued China's tech strategies.

Updated: 06-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:54 IST
  • India

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan detailed the crucial steps in implementing civil nuclear cooperation with India during a speech at IIT-Delhi. He underscored the significance of US-India collaboration in maintaining peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

Sullivan conveyed a sense of deep investment in US-India relations, acknowledging the substantial advancements achieved over the past four years in cooperation efforts.

Addressing China's approach to critical technologies, Sullivan warned against the weaponization of interdependencies, pointing to a need for more harmonious international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

