Delhi Scrutiny Surge Amid Election Enrollment Rush

Delhi's Election Commission is ramping up scrutiny as officials deal with a surge in voter registrations, reportedly driven by the AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana.

The scheme offers Rs 2,100 monthly to women voters, sparking concerns of voter bribery under the Model Code of Conduct.

With over 3 lakh new voters added, authorities are employing stringent verification processes to curb fraudulent activities, including FIRs filed for tampered documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)