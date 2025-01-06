Delhi Scrutiny Surge Amid Election Enrollment Rush
The Election Commission has intensified scrutiny of new voter registrations in Delhi, linked to AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana, which promises financial aid to women voters. Over 3 lakh voters have been added, but concerns of bribery and document tampering have led to FIRs and stringent verification measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Election Commission is ramping up scrutiny as officials deal with a surge in voter registrations, reportedly driven by the AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana.
The scheme offers Rs 2,100 monthly to women voters, sparking concerns of voter bribery under the Model Code of Conduct.
With over 3 lakh new voters added, authorities are employing stringent verification processes to curb fraudulent activities, including FIRs filed for tampered documents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations
Red Sea Tensions Escalate: US Navy's 'Friendly Fire' Incident Highlights Growing Threat
Two US Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in apparent ''friendly fire'' incident, reports AP citing US military.
Friendly Fire Incident Over the Red Sea
Friendly Fire Mishap over the Red Sea