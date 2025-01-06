Gangland Showdown: Pandey Group Members Attacked in Jharkhand

Two former members of the Pandey gang were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Palamu district, Jharkhand, with two others injured, local police confirmed on Monday.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan identified the deceased as Deepak Sao and Bharat Pandey, who had recently formed their own faction after leaving the gang.

The violent attack, suspected to be due to gang rivalry, prompted a police investigation as authorities seek to understand the motives and identify the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)