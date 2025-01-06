Left Menu

Gangland Showdown: Pandey Group Members Attacked in Jharkhand

Unidentified men attacked the Pandey gang, killing two and injuring two in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The victims were former gang members who had started their own group. The attack, believed to be a result of gang rivalry, is under investigation by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two former members of the Pandey gang were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Palamu district, Jharkhand, with two others injured, local police confirmed on Monday.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan identified the deceased as Deepak Sao and Bharat Pandey, who had recently formed their own faction after leaving the gang.

The violent attack, suspected to be due to gang rivalry, prompted a police investigation as authorities seek to understand the motives and identify the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

