Escalating Tensions: Deadly West Bank Shooting Amid Diplomatic Efforts
Three Israelis were killed and several injured in a shooting attack near Kedumim in the West Bank, amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Gaza conflict. The attack poses challenges to securing a deal as Israel vows action against the perpetrators, escalating tensions with the Palestinians.
A deadly shooting attack near the settlement of Kedumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank claimed the lives of three Israelis and left several injured on Monday, as reported by Israel's national ambulance service Magen David Adom (MDA).
This attack occurs amidst a diplomatic push aimed at concluding a 15-month-old conflict in Gaza, which seeks to return Israeli hostages and finalize a resolution before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for an urgent cabinet meeting to explore strategic changes to eradicate terrorism.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed justice against the perpetrators and their accomplices. Meanwhile, the militant group Hamas praised the attack but did not claim responsibility. Tensions have surged in the region since Hamas' October attack, with the West Bank experiencing rapid settlement growth and subsequent violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bank
- Israel
- shooting
- Kedumim
- Hamas
- Netanyahu
- Smotrich
- settlements
- Gaza conflict
- terrorism
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Israeli military actions had 'influence' on Hamas' killing of six hostages, report finds
Ceasefire Negotiations: Israel and Hamas Edge Closer Despite Key Challenges
Israel's Crucial Admission: The Assassination of Hamas Chief Haniyeh
Israel, Hamas accuse each other of complicating ceasefire efforts as they inch closer to deal
Israeli attorney general orders investigation after TV report alleges that Netanyahu's wife harassed political opponents, reports AP.