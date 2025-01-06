Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Deadly West Bank Shooting Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Three Israelis were killed and several injured in a shooting attack near Kedumim in the West Bank, amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Gaza conflict. The attack poses challenges to securing a deal as Israel vows action against the perpetrators, escalating tensions with the Palestinians.

Escalating Tensions: Deadly West Bank Shooting Amid Diplomatic Efforts
A deadly shooting attack near the settlement of Kedumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank claimed the lives of three Israelis and left several injured on Monday, as reported by Israel's national ambulance service Magen David Adom (MDA).

This attack occurs amidst a diplomatic push aimed at concluding a 15-month-old conflict in Gaza, which seeks to return Israeli hostages and finalize a resolution before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for an urgent cabinet meeting to explore strategic changes to eradicate terrorism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed justice against the perpetrators and their accomplices. Meanwhile, the militant group Hamas praised the attack but did not claim responsibility. Tensions have surged in the region since Hamas' October attack, with the West Bank experiencing rapid settlement growth and subsequent violence.

