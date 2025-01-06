Verdict Delayed: Tensions Rise in Al-Qadir Trust Corruption Case

A Pakistan court has deferred its verdict in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. The decision, initially expected on January 6, will now be announced on January 13 due to the judge's absence.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has charged Khan, Bibi, and others with causing financial losses to the country by misusing funds meant for the national treasury. The case has fueled the political crisis in Pakistan, where negotiations are underway to resolve instability linked to Khan's imprisonment.

Khan and his sister, Aleema Khan, have criticized the delay, viewing it as a government tactic to apply pressure. They deny allegations and stress their intent to challenge any adverse verdict in higher courts. The case has sparked debates around political maneuvering and claims of negotiation for an NRO-style deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)