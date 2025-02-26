Political Crisis Deepens in Guinea-Bissau

In Guinea-Bissau, political tensions are reaching a boiling point as opposition leaders threaten to paralyze the nation in protest over President Umaro Sissoco Embalo's term expiration. The opposition believes his mandate ends imminently, opposing the country's Supreme Court decision marking September 4 as the official date.

President Embalo has announced that presidential and legislative elections would be postponed until November 30, further complicating the electoral timetable as the nation grapples with its legacy of military coups. The statement from PAI Terra Ranka and Cabaz Garandi coalitions threatens to make February 27 a significant day of civil action.

Difficulties mount as parliamentary elections for November 2024 face uncertainty. Embalo, facing alleged coup attempts, dissolved parliament after a violent incident in December 2023. Meanwhile, ECOWAS's mediation efforts are rebuffed by the opposition, casting further doubt on resolving the political standoff.

