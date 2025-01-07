Left Menu

UN Convoy Under Fire: A Call for Safety

The U.N. World Food Programme reported that an Israeli military attack targeted one of its convoys in Gaza, striking vehicles carrying eight staff members but causing no injuries. Calls for improved security conditions persist as international aid agencies face operational challenges amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Updated: 07-01-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 01:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. World Food Programme has condemned an attack by Israeli forces on one of its convoys in Gaza, describing it as a 'horrifying incident'.

The convoy, consisting of three vehicles clearly marked and cleared by Israeli authorities, was traveling from central Gaza to Gaza City when it was struck near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint. Although 16 bullets hit the convoy, leaving it immobilized, no injuries occurred.

This incident underscores the perilous conditions faced by international aid agencies in Gaza. The Israeli military announced a review of the incident, focusing on clarifying operating procedures, while aid groups continue to call for safer conditions to aid the humanitarian crisis in the region.

