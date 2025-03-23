Left Menu

Minister's Convoy Attacked Amidst Odisha Hailstorm Tensions

In Odisha, people attacked a minister's convoy after officials allegedly failed to assess hailstorm damages. A police constable was injured in the incident. The minister later promised compensation and new homes for affected residents, while political tensions simmered over the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a crowd hurled stones at a vehicle in the convoy of a state minister. The incident unfolded on Sunday as Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari's cavalcade was targeted, resulting in injuries to a police constable.

Angry locals were demanding answers for the lack of official visits to assess the damage caused by a recent hailstorm. The attack occurred shortly after the minister's visit to the affected areas, which was delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

BJP leader Sanjali Murmu condemned the attack, attributing it to political maneuvering at a time when the region grapples with recovery. Pujari assured that compensation and new homes for the victims would be arranged by Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

