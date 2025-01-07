Left Menu

Election Commission's Dilemma: Defining 'Freebies' Amid Legal Constraints

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted the challenges in defining 'freebies', stating that the Election Commission's efforts are hindered by ongoing legal proceedings. Emphasizing the urgency for clear guidelines, Kumar underscored the importance of assessing a state's fiscal health before making election promises that could affect future generations.

The debate over what constitutes a 'freebie' during election campaigns continues to stir controversy, as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar addressed the issue on Tuesday.

During a press conference to announce the Delhi assembly polls, Kumar stressed the necessity of determining 'accepted and legal answers' to the prevailing ambiguity, which remains under judicial consideration.

Kumar warned about the potential financial burden on states, urging awareness of fiscal health indicators, such as the debt-to-GDP ratio, when making electoral promises.

