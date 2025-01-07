South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Complex Case of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's anti-corruption agency received a renewed court warrant Tuesday to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after a previous attempt was thwarted by his security detail. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials plans to question Yoon regarding rebellion allegations over a martial law decree.

The agency's chief prosecutor faced inquiries about the warrant's duration, which typically lasts seven but can extend to ten days, yet strategically withheld this information. The agency aims to enact the warrant in a joint effort with police and military to question Yoon, whose presidential powers were suspended post-impeachment for alleged rebellion.

The anti-corruption agency and police have promised a stronger attempt to detain Yoon, navigating the complexities as he remains in his official residence. Legal and security complications surround the case, with Yoon's lawyers contesting the warrants based on legal authority and military secrecy laws.

