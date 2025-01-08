Battle Against Drugs: A Collective Fight for a Stronger India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the 'Nasha Mukta Navi Mumbai' campaign to combat drug abuse, highlighting the country's youth being targeted by drugs despite India's emergence as a growing economy. The initiative seeks societal participation to make Maharashtra drug-free, with Bollywood actor John Abraham supporting the cause.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has raised alarm over the growing threat of drugs targeting Indian youth, emphasizing that the menace could weaken the nation internally. Speaking at the launch of the 'Nasha Mukta Navi Mumbai' initiative, he urged collective societal action against this 'invisible enemy.'
The campaign, spearheaded by Navi Mumbai police, aims to make the satellite city and ultimately Maharashtra, drug-free. Fadnavis underscored the importance of educating young people about the dangers of drugs, noting the collective societal strength required to tackle this issue effectively.
Bollywood actor John Abraham, present at the event, was praised by the CM for his support, reinforcing the campaign’s message with his celebrity influence. Fadnavis advocated for a collective war against drugs, calling it an act of true patriotism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Christmas 2024: Bollywood celebs enjoy festive season, share adorable glimpses into their celebration
Drug Crime Surge Unveiled in Navi Mumbai Annual Report
Salman Khan: A Bollywood Icon Celebrating His Cinematic Legacy
Fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai's under-construction society
Bollywood Stars Shine in Sri Lotus Developers' Rs 792 Crore IPO