Diplomatic Breakthrough: Italian Reporter Released from Iranian Prison

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, 29, has been released from an Iranian prison after three weeks of detention. Her arrest followed the detainment of Iranian businessman Mohammad Abedini in Milan. Her release is seen as a diplomatic success for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts.

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala has been freed after spending three weeks in an Iranian prison, according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office. Sala was arrested in Tehran while on a regular journalistic visa, accused of violating Iranian laws.

Her detention followed the arrest of businessman Mohammad Abedini in Milan, who is accused by the U.S. of supplying drone parts used in an attack. Iran denies any link between Sala's detention and Abedini's arrest, dismissing claims of exerting pressure on Italy.

Thanks to intensive diplomatic efforts, Sala has been released, though no mention was made of Abedini in official statements. The release is seen as a diplomatic victory for Italy. Meanwhile, Abedini remains in custody in Milan, awaiting a court decision on extradition to the U.S.

