Justice Department to Release Election Interference Findings

The Justice Department announced plans to unveil special counsel Jack Smith's report focusing on Donald Trump's 2020 election interference attempts. However, details surrounding the alleged hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago will be withheld.

On Wednesday, this determination was disclosed through a federal court filing as a defence request aimed to halt the disclosure of the two-volume report. This, while legal proceedings continue against two Trump allies linked to his classified document retention issues. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon issued a temporary block to keep the report sealed.

The federal department intends to release portions related to election interference but will restrict access to classified segments to certain congressional leaders. This measure is to ensure both public interest and defendant fairness amid ongoing legal battles.

