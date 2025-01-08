Left Menu

Justice Department to Release Election Interference Findings

The Justice Department will release findings by special counsel Jack Smith on Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. However, the section concerning the hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago will remain confidential until pending charges against Trump's co-defendants are resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:56 IST
Justice Department to Release Election Interference Findings
  • Country:
  • United States

The Justice Department announced plans to unveil special counsel Jack Smith's report focusing on Donald Trump's 2020 election interference attempts. However, details surrounding the alleged hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago will be withheld.

On Wednesday, this determination was disclosed through a federal court filing as a defence request aimed to halt the disclosure of the two-volume report. This, while legal proceedings continue against two Trump allies linked to his classified document retention issues. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon issued a temporary block to keep the report sealed.

The federal department intends to release portions related to election interference but will restrict access to classified segments to certain congressional leaders. This measure is to ensure both public interest and defendant fairness amid ongoing legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025