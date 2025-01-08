'Mahakumbh Hai' Theme Song and Akashvani’s Tribute Launch Celebrate Mahakumbh 2025

The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology officially launched the theme song “Mahakumbh Hai”, produced by Doordarshan, during a grand event in Delhi. Alongside, a special composition by Akashvani dedicated to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh was also unveiled, marking a musical tribute to India’s cultural and spiritual legacy.

"Mahakumbh Hai": A Symphony of Devotion and Celebration

Performed by the celebrated Padma Shri Kailash Kher, the theme song captures the vibrancy and sanctity of the iconic Mahakumbh Mela. The profound lyrics, crafted by renowned writer Aalok Shrivastav, coupled with the evocative music composed by Kshitij Tarey, form a harmonious blend of traditional and modern elements.

The song serves as a melodious ode to the Mahakumbh, portraying it as a confluence of faith, culture, and festivity. With its uplifting rhythms and soulful rendition, “Mahakumbh Hai” resonates with the spiritual energy that defines this world-famous gathering. The accompanying music video, showcasing stunning visuals of the Mahakumbh, is now available on Doordarshan and its digital platforms.

Akashvani’s Song: A Tribute to Prayagraj Mahakumbh

A special composition dedicated to the sacred Prayagraj Mahakumbh was also launched by Akashvani. Titled “जय महाकुम्भ जय महाकुम्भ, पग पग जयकारा महाकुम्भ”, the song celebrates the grandeur and spiritual significance of the Mahakumbh, held at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

The composition, brought to life by the soulful voice of Ratan Prasanna and the music of Santosh Nahar and Ratan Prasanna, beautifully reflects the devotion of millions who gather for this spiritual event. Penned by Abhinay Shrivastava, the lyrics pay homage to the sacred rituals, including the purifying dip in the Sangam, seen as a timeless act of spiritual fulfillment.

A Grand Celebration of Cultural Legacy

The Mahakumbh Mela, regarded as the largest congregation of humanity in the world, embodies India’s deep-rooted cultural and spiritual heritage. The newly launched songs symbolize this essence, fostering a sense of devotion and pride among listeners.

The Union Minister, while unveiling the songs, emphasized the significance of music in portraying the grandeur of such historic events. He also highlighted how these compositions showcase India’s diverse traditions and promote a sense of unity and reverence.

Upcoming Events and Digital Access

Both the theme song and Akashvani’s special composition are part of a series of initiatives to celebrate Mahakumbh 2025. More cultural events, documentaries, and digital campaigns are planned to engage audiences worldwide, underscoring the importance of this spiritual spectacle.

Audiences can now enjoy these musical tributes on Doordarshan and Akashvani platforms, as well as online streaming services, offering a global reach to celebrate India’s Mahakumbh Mela like never before.