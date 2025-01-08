Nautor Land Allotment Controversy Heats Up in Himachal Pradesh

The controversy over nautor land allotment has once again ignited in Himachal Pradesh, as Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi questions Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's delay in granting the requisite permissions.

Addressing media personnel, Negi also took aim at Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and the state BJP unit, questioning their support for tribal land rights. The core of the issue requires the governor's suspension of the Forest Conservation Act to allot nautor land.

Nautor land refers to unused land outside towns but not within protected forests. Minister Negi stressed that previous administrations, including three governors, have suspended the FCA to aid tribals, with 12,742 eligible people awaiting allotment. Governor Shukla remains firm, stating his commitment to procedural norms above election promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)