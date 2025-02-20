Left Menu

Manipur Governor's Ultimatum: Surrender Illegal Arms for Peace

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla calls for the surrender of looted and illegal weapons in the state within seven days, promising no action against those who comply. After this period, strict measures will be enforced. He urges all communities to contribute to restoring peace and normalcy.

Manipur Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to restore peace in Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has appealed to residents to voluntarily surrender illegally possessed weapons within a week. He assured that no punitive actions would be taken against those who comply during this timeframe.

The governor's appeal follows over 20 months of turmoil that has disrupted peace and strained communal harmony in the state, both in its valley and hill regions. This appeal comes amid continuing political instability following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the imposition of President's rule.

Governor Bhalla urged all communities, with a particular emphasis on the youth, to help end hostilities by returning arms to local authorities. This, he said, would be a significant step towards resuming regular daily activities and maintaining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

