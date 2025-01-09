Left Menu

Ukraine Defends Against Major Drone Attack

In a significant offensive, Russia launched 70 drones at Ukraine overnight. The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 46 drones, while the remaining were diversionary 'imitator drones.' The attack resulted in damage to private homes across three regions in Ukraine.

Updated: 09-01-2025 12:43 IST
In a major overnight operation, Russia unleashed a barrage of 70 drones targeting Ukraine, according to Ukrainian military sources.

The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 46 of these, while an additional 24 'imitator drones' were deemed to not have hit their intended targets.

The assault left private residences damaged in three distinct regions within Ukraine, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.

