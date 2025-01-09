Left Menu

Bribery Bust: Sarpanch and Sachiv Nabbed in Rajasthan

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan arrested a sarpanch and a gram sachiv for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000. The arrests occurred in Chittorgarh district following a complaint against them for demanding the bribe in exchange for bill approval. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police has made a significant arrest involving a local sarpanch and a gram sachiv.

The duo, Bhairulal, sarpanch of Sahnawa gram panchayat, and Deepak Chaturvedi, gram sachiv, were caught in a bribe scandal.

The arrest followed a complaint about a Rs 70,000 bribe demanded for processing a pending bill of Rs 7.65 lakh. Ongoing investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

