Bribery Bust: Sarpanch and Sachiv Nabbed in Rajasthan
The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan arrested a sarpanch and a gram sachiv for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000. The arrests occurred in Chittorgarh district following a complaint against them for demanding the bribe in exchange for bill approval. An investigation is ongoing.
Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:54 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police has made a significant arrest involving a local sarpanch and a gram sachiv.
The duo, Bhairulal, sarpanch of Sahnawa gram panchayat, and Deepak Chaturvedi, gram sachiv, were caught in a bribe scandal.
The arrest followed a complaint about a Rs 70,000 bribe demanded for processing a pending bill of Rs 7.65 lakh. Ongoing investigations continue.
