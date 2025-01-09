Diplomatic Bridge Building: India and Taliban Talks Signal New Chapter
India and the Taliban regime have engaged in a significant diplomatic meeting in Dubai, discussing economic collaboration and humanitarian aid. The talks emphasized India's potential role in Afghan development and the Chabahar port's use for trade. Humanitarian support and visa facilitation were key focal points.
In a pivotal diplomatic meeting, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held discussions in Dubai, marking the highest-level interaction since the Taliban seized power in 2021.
The talks focused on economic and political ties, with Afghanistan thanking India for its humanitarian aid. Both nations agreed to facilitate visas and invigorate trade routes, notably through the Chabahar port.
India expressed its intention to support health sector progress in Afghanistan and assist refugees, amid concerns over terror elements in the region. This dialogue followed India's condemnation of Pakistani air strikes in Afghanistan.
