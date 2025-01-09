Left Menu

Diplomatic Bridge Building: India and Taliban Talks Signal New Chapter

India and the Taliban regime have engaged in a significant diplomatic meeting in Dubai, discussing economic collaboration and humanitarian aid. The talks emphasized India's potential role in Afghan development and the Chabahar port's use for trade. Humanitarian support and visa facilitation were key focal points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:49 IST
Diplomatic Bridge Building: India and Taliban Talks Signal New Chapter
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal diplomatic meeting, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held discussions in Dubai, marking the highest-level interaction since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

The talks focused on economic and political ties, with Afghanistan thanking India for its humanitarian aid. Both nations agreed to facilitate visas and invigorate trade routes, notably through the Chabahar port.

India expressed its intention to support health sector progress in Afghanistan and assist refugees, amid concerns over terror elements in the region. This dialogue followed India's condemnation of Pakistani air strikes in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025