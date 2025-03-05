Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Humanitarian Aid Halt

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, refused to allow President Trump's administration to withhold funds from foreign aid organizations for past work. The court upheld a lower court's order mandating the release of aid, thwarting Trump's agenda to reduce U.S.-backed global humanitarian initiatives.

Updated: 05-03-2025 19:55 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court, divided in its decision, has rejected the Trump administration's attempt to halt payments to foreign aid groups for services already rendered. This ruling supports a previous order by U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, compelling the release of funds mandated by USAID and the State Department.

Despite a strong dissent from conservative justices, the Supreme Court's decision marks a significant obstacle for Trump's 'America First' policy. With a narrowly missed deadline, the ruling demands clarity on government obligations and warns against implementing policies that disrupt established federal payment processes.

The Trump administration's freeze on foreign aid payments has drawn severe backlash from aid organizations, who claim it threatens critical humanitarian work. Legal representatives argue that this move oversteps executive authority, endangering international relief efforts that align with U.S. interests abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

